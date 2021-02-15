Punjab CM Buzdar displays amazing driving skills in Cholistan Jeep Rally (VIDEO)
03:41 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wowed everyone at the Cholistan Jeep Rally with his skillful driving leaving his protocol drivers far behind.

His display of skills on the Cholistan Jeep Rally Track left everyone appreciating him.

The CM Punjab added he plans to make Cholistan Jeep Rally an international event because it is a wonderful track and driving on it feels great.

He further added that contestants from all over the world should come and show their driving skills.

Cholistan Desert Rally started back in 2005 and has since progressed by leaps and bounds and the 2021 rally marked the 16th event. 

The event was held from 11th - 14th Feb, 2021 in the majestic desert of Cholistan. More than 100 racers from all over Pakistan participated in the event in different categories. The Rally route was extended to 500 kilometres in the Cholistan Desert and also included major forts of the desert (Dingarh Fort, Marrot Fort, Khan Garh, Bhijnot Fort, Moujgarh Fort and Jamgarh Fort).

Sahibzada Sultan won the 16th Cholistan Jeep Rally, Mir Nadir Magsi remained on second position while Jaffar Imran got third position.

