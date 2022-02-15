Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 15 February 2022
08:55 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 15, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|175.7
|177.35
|Euro
|EUR
|198.5
|200.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237.5
|240
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.5
|49.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.75
|47.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|123.5
|125.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|387
|388.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138
|140
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.6
|23.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.95
|17.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.7
|37.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.75
|97.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.5
|130
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.7
|18.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,597 new infections, 27 deaths in a day09:23 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:55 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 February 202207:42 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Saudi authorities warn WhatsApp users against sending red heart emojis11:50 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Karachi Kings out of title race as Islamabad United win ...11:35 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrate Valentine's Day in style
04:25 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry spotted at a dinner05:55 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Shahid Afridi and Arwa leave fans touched with latest adorable video04:45 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Shuja Haider lashes out at Indian music director for plagiarising his ...04:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022