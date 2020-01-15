Ayeza Khan turns 29, Happy Birthday to the queen of hearts
Asma Malik
02:06 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Ayeza Khan turns 29, Happy Birthday to the queen of hearts
KARACHI - Pakistani sweetheart Ayeza Khan is celebrating her 29th birthday today (Wednesday). Khan shared a special moment of cutting her birthday cake with her husband Danish Taimur sitting next to her.

The gorgeous star was born on January 15th, 1991. She has turned 29 today. Excited over her birthday, she created a couple of curtain-raiser sort of posts on social media platforms before midnight.

One of her posts was captioned, ‘Every flower blooms in its own time’ and another ‘Surround yourself with those who make you happy.’

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️ 15- January-2020

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

Ayeza Khan is being married to a co-worker and a showbiz personality Danish Taimoor. The couple had tied the knot on 16th August 2014. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Hoorain, on 14th July 2015.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

Ayeza Khan has witnessed a dramatic surge in her popularity as her character Mehwish became a household name for its infidelity in the drama serial written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

Ayeza has amassed more than 3 million followers on Instagram where she often shares her pictures and videos and occasionally interacts with her fans.

Happy Birthday, Ayeza Khan!

