'Railway passengers increase up to 10 million'

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Wednesday said that radical reforms in Railway sector had got the organization back on its feet, increasing the number of passengers by a record 10 million per annum.

Addressing a ceremony to mark overhauling of five locomotives in Risalpur factory, the railway minister said that railway was the mode of travelling for common people and played a central role in the socio-economic development of the country.

He said that effective measures had been taken for the uplift of the railway sector which had encouraged investment for the sector and as a result, the number of passengers was gradually increasing.

He said that 180 more coaches would be manufactured in the locomotive Risalpur factory which would give impetus to the efforts for the development of the railway sector.

He said though the ML-1 project was signed 14 years before it had been on the same position and no progress was made on the scheme from the day it was signed.

The railway minister said that tenders of ML-1 project would be floated in March and added it would help speed up the railway system.

He said that temporary railway employees will be made permanent after the court vacated stay order, adding special quota would be allocated in new recruitment for sons of shuhda, retired employees, widows and minority community.

He said currently 69 engines were lying dysfunctional and added that he was serving passengers religiously.

He said that workers were playing a pivotal role in the uplift of the railway and vowed to give one scale promotion to them, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking tangible measure to overcome challenges the country was facing. He said that 155 temporary labour would be recruited during a new recruitment process. He said the government was facing no threat.

He said that voice should be raised to highlight atrocities of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people world over.

He urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions to resolve Kashmir issue which had put the entire region at stake.