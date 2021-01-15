vivo Y12s debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint 

LAHORE - vivo, the leading global smartphone brand today announced the launch of the newest member in the Y series, vivo Y12s in Pakistan.

With the launch of the Y12s, vivo furthers its vision of catering to the youth with ‘feature-rich smartphones’ and deliver meaningful innovation across different price ranges. Y12s features a super-powerful, long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, an Ultra-Swift Side-Mounted Fingerprint Technology, and AI Dual Camera.

The Y12s ensures a seamless entertainment experience by being armed with an immersive 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ Display with HD+ resolution. The all-new vivo Y12s has been crafted to match up to the lifestyles of the young consumers who are always ‘On the Go’.

“The vivo Y series has been welcomed as one of the most popular smartphone line-ups in Pakistan. The Y Series smartphones have been crafted keeping in mind the day to day needs of the millennials. Equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery, the vivo Y12s sports a bounty of several spectacular features like Side-Mounted Fingerprint Technology, Powerful AI Dual Camera and stylish design” said Zohair Chohan, Sr. Manager Brand Strategy vivo Pakistan.

Camera to Suit All Your Needs

The brand new vivo Y12s elevates the photography experience by offering a Powerful AI Dual Camera on the rear. It is supported by a wide range of features designed for everyday shooting, including Face Beauty and Filters. With a 13MP rear main camera and a f/2.2 large aperture, every detail shines with the Y12s.

⦁ The vivo Y12s also comes studded with a 2MP Bokeh camera that delivers intrinsic and eye-pleasing shots, thanks to vivo’s updated bokeh algorithm. With the Y12s, portraits not only look more alive, they also boast a greater depth.

⦁ It comes with an 8MP Front Camera for great selfies.

Long-Lasting Battery

Taking a leap in ensuring a strong battery life, vivo’sY12s boasts a 5,000 mAh battery that is supported by AI power-saving technology; ensuring plenty of battery life every day. A single full charge can provide up to 16.3 hours of online HD movie streaming or 8.9 hours of resource-intensive gameplay. It is also engineered with 5V/1A Reverse Charging, so your Y12s can be used to charge other devices like mobile power banks.

Immersive Display

Y12s comes sporting a 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ Display with HD+ providing a wide and immersive display and enhances one’s viewing experience while streaming videos and streaming games. What’s cool about the display is that it carries a special Eye Protection Mode that when switched on, filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain for the user.

Dazzling Colours

vivo Y12s comes in two vivid hues to choose from Phantom Black and Glacier Blue.

⦁ Phantom Black is inspired by the sense of high fashion and has a gem-like finish.

⦁ Glacier Blue represents subtle rainbow hues and the pale blue surface of a glacier.

Elevated Experience

Being a youth-centric brand, vivo has integrated several features to augment and enhance the youth’s experience with the smartphone and customised it for the ‘On the Go’ generation.

⦁ Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner: vivo’s Side-Mounted Fingerprint design integrates the fingerprint scanner with the power button – so you can power on and unlock your phone at the same time. This design makes Y12s look sleek and classy while making the user interaction near effortless. The time it takes to unlock from a bright screen is a staggering 0.23 seconds - almost too fast to see.

⦁ Face Wake: vivo’s Face Wake unlocks your phone the moment it recognizes your face. When paired with a Side-Mounted Fingerprint, accessing your phone has never been so smart and easy.

⦁ Multi Turbo 3.0: The exclusive Multi-Turbo 3.0 can focus on optimizing core scenes to reduce stuttering and lag in games. It is also engineered to allocate and prioritize CPU and internal storage resources – especially when too many applications are running simultaneously in the background.

⦁ Large storage: The vivo Y12s comes with 3GB + 32GB RAM & ROM for the users to download & run heavy games and store a large number of files.

Other Features:

The vivo Y12s runs on FunTouch OS 11 and comes with some other special features that come in handy for day-to-day use:

⦁ AI Album: This helps you group your photos by time, location, event. Discover which of your photos fit together in new and innovative ways; creating even more moments and memories.

⦁ iManager: The attentive iManager frees vivo users from boring everyday tasks. Set it up to take care of tasks such as cleaning up your phone or scanning for issues at night. iManager keeps your phone in good shape while you enjoy a good night’s sleep.

Launch Details

The all-new Y12s is currently available in the market for the price of Rs. 20,999 in two brilliant colors; Phantom Black and Glacier Blue.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y12s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

vivo Y12s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan on both SIM slots over 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G modes. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).