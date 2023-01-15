Search

PakistanTop News

Punjab CM Parvez Elahi hints at merger of PML-Q and PTI

Web Desk 06:46 PM | 15 Jan, 2023
Punjab CM Parvez Elahi hints at merger of PML-Q and PTI
Source: file photo

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has hinted at the possibility of a merger between the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and its ally the Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Answering a question during a media talk at the inauguration ceremony of the Khatam Ul Nabiyeen University in Lahore, Ch Parvez Elahi implied that the PTI-PML-Q merger might be a possibility.

The proposal for the merger of the two parties was shared with journalists by Imran Khan in a meeting at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore Friday, where he looked quite relaxed and confident after Parvez Elahi’s successful vote of confidence.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Elahi also said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would have to “fight for his life” to get the vote of confidence.

On the matter of the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, Elahi told reporters that the governor of Punjab had to write a letter to Hamza Shahbaz, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the now-dissolved assembly.

“I don’t know if Hamza has returned to Pakistan yet or not, but he will meet Imran Khan tonight.”

Both Imran and Hamza are to suggest three potential names each as caretakers to the outgoing chief minister today.

Elahi, commenting on the recent trust vote he took in the provincial assembly said that the governor belonged to the PML-N and had instructed Elahi to take the vote of confidence.

The outgoing chief minister during his media address further added, “There will be such a split in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that it will not be able to maintain its position and collapse.”

Imran Khan refuses to meet former dissident MPAs

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Is Qasim Ali Shah going to contest upcoming elections on PTI ticket?

11:23 AM | 15 Jan, 2023

Punjab Assembly stands dissolved

10:08 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

CM Elahi to suggest names for Punjab caretaker set-up with PML-N

02:48 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam all set to return to Pakistan this month as PML-N 'ready for Punjab elections’

09:32 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

Punjab Governor receives CM Elahi's assembly dissolution advice

08:40 AM | 13 Jan, 2023

PTI, JI to protest postponement of LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

09:44 AM | 13 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani forces kill two facilitators of Peshawar terror attack

09:05 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 15, 2023

08:05 AM | 15 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.75 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.90
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: