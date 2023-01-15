Punjab CM Parvez Elahi hints at merger of PML-Q and PTI

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has hinted at the possibility of a merger between the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and its ally the Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Answering a question during a media talk at the inauguration ceremony of the Khatam Ul Nabiyeen University in Lahore, Ch Parvez Elahi implied that the PTI-PML-Q merger might be a possibility.
The proposal for the merger of the two parties was shared with journalists by Imran Khan in a meeting at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore Friday, where he looked quite relaxed and confident after Parvez Elahi’s successful vote of confidence.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Elahi also said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would have to “fight for his life” to get the vote of confidence.
On the matter of the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, Elahi told reporters that the governor of Punjab had to write a letter to Hamza Shahbaz, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the now-dissolved assembly.
“I don’t know if Hamza has returned to Pakistan yet or not, but he will meet Imran Khan tonight.”
Both Imran and Hamza are to suggest three potential names each as caretakers to the outgoing chief minister today.
Elahi, commenting on the recent trust vote he took in the provincial assembly said that the governor belonged to the PML-N and had instructed Elahi to take the vote of confidence.
The outgoing chief minister during his media address further added, “There will be such a split in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that it will not be able to maintain its position and collapse.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.75
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.90
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
