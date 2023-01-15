Imran Khan refuses to meet former dissident MPAs

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday refused to meet the party’s defecting former members of the Punjab Assembly.

As per the media reports, the PTI workers are protesting in the Punjab constituencies of the defecting members. The former MPAs approached the party chief to rest their case but he refused to meet with them.

Moreover, during Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly, PTI MPAs Faisal Cheema, Momina Waheed and Khurram Leghari were absent from the house.

The members were issued show-cause notices by the party and the PTI chief had instructed them to appear before the party Secretary General Asad Umar and present an explanation.

Last year, 25 MPAs of the PTI were de-seated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for defying party directives and voting for Hamza Shehbaz for the post of the Punjab Chief Minister.

The dissident lawmakers had included Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Mohammad Ajmal, Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Mohammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Mohammad Tahir, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Uzma Kardar, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Mohammad Sabtain Raza, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Mehar Mohammad Aslam and Faisal Hayat.