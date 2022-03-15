Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on March 15, 2022
10:45 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 178 179
Euro EUR 193 195
UK Pound Sterling GBP 234 237
U.A.E Dirham AED 48.600 49.300
Saudi Riyal SAR 47.300 47.900
Australian Dollar AUD 127 128.500
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.500 388.500
Canadian Dollar CAD 138.500 140
China Yuan CNY 23.550 23.950
Danish Krone DKK 23.650 23.950
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.600 16.850
Indian Rupee INR 2.030 16.850
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 1.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.85 484.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.75 37.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.85 97.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.5 17.75
Omani Riyal OMR 392.85 394.88
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 39.9 40.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 128 130
Swedish Korona SEK 18.75 19
Swiss Franc CHF 160.35 161.25
Thai Bhat THB 4.8 4.9

