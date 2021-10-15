PM Imran Khan launches ‘Kisan Portal’ to fix farmers’ problems

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday launched ‘Kisan Portal’ for the farmers under Pakistan Citizen’s Portal.

As per the Prime Minister’s targets for development of agriculture sector, the Kisan Portal will play an important role to extend assistance to the farmers and address their problems.

Under Kisan Portal, a total of 123 dashboards have been established in relevant departments at the federal and provincial levels.

Earlier, the problems of the farmers were not reaching the quarters concerned for redressal as there was no dedicated category for them in the Citizen’s Portal.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the Prime Minister emphasized on research and adoption of modern techniques to enhance agricultural productions.

He said new seeds should be developed and educational institutions should play an important role in this regard.

The prime minister said the government would help the farmers in adopting new techniques to increase the crop yields. He said steps have been taken to ensure that farmers receive due price of their crops. He said the government’s initiative of Kisan Card would provide direct subsidy to small farmers. He said the Health Card would also benefit the farmers in treatment of their ailing family members.

The Prime Minister said prosperity of the country is linked to prosperity of farmers’ community. He said the dams being constructed would greatly contribute to agricultural development in the country.

Imran Khan said the Kisan Portal would give voice to the small farmers and they could now file complaints to the concerned quarters if face any injustice.