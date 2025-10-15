BISE Multan Inter Part 1 Results 2025 (Check Result and Gazette here)

MULTAN — Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan announced the Intermediate Part 1 (11th Class) Results 2025 today at 10:00 AM, sparking excitement and nervous anticipation among thousands of students across South Punjab.

As the results went live, social media platforms buzzed with celebrations, while students rushed to check their marks online and through the official SMS service.

Check BISE Multan 11th Class Result 2025

Intermediate Part 1 results will be available the official BISE Multan website. Students can easily check their scores by entering their roll number in the online result portal. Schools and colleges under the Multan board can also download consolidated results from the same site.

BISE Multan Inter Part 1 Gazette 2025

The official gazette for the Intermediate Part 1 Results 2025 will be issued soon and will be available for download shortly. It includes detailed statistics, top performers, and complete institutional results.

Check Your Result Instantly via SMS

No internet? No problem! Students can access their results in seconds using the SMS service:

Open your phone’s messaging app. Type your roll number. Send it to 800293.

Punjab Inter Results 2025

Board Name SMS Code Faisalabad Board 800240 DG Khan Board 800295 Gujranwala Board 800299 Rawalpindi Board 800296 Lahore Board 800291 Bahawalpur Board 800298 Sargodha Board 800290 Sahiwal Board 800292 Multan Board 800293

Punjab Boards Celebrate Results Day Together

It’s a big day across Punjab! Along with Multan, all other educational boards — including Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, Lahore, and Sahiwal have also announced the HSSC Part 1 (Intermediate Part 1) Annual Examination 2025 results today.

Excitement, relief, and joy fill the air as students, parents, and teachers celebrate another milestone in the academic calendar. For many, this marks the beginning of their journey toward higher education and future success.