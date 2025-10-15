Latest

BISE Sahiwal Inter Part 1 Results 2025 (Check Class 11 Results here)

By News Desk
9:56 am | Oct 15, 2025
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal has officially announced the Intermediate Part 1 (11th Class) Results 2025 today at 10:00 AM.

From early morning, students and parents have been glued to their screens, eagerly awaiting the announcement that reveals the outcome of months of hard work and dedication.

BISE Sahiwal 11th Class Results 2025

The Intermediate Part 1 Results are live on the official BISE Sahiwal website. Students can simply enter their roll number to instantly view detailed marks and grades. Schools and colleges are also downloading the complete gazette to check institutional performance and top achievers.

BISE Sahiwal Official Gazette 2025

The result gazette will be released shortly. It includes full details of subject-wise performance, school-wise statistics, and the list of top-performing students who have secured positions this year.

Result via SMS

For students without internet access, results can be checked instantly via SMS:

  1. Open your messaging app

  2. Type your roll number

  3. Send it to 800292

Your detailed result will arrive on your phone within seconds.

Board Name SMS Code
Faisalabad Board 800240
DG Khan Board 800295
Gujranwala Board 800299
Rawalpindi Board 800296
Lahore Board 800291
Bahawalpur Board 800298
Sahiwal Board 800292
Multan Board 800293

Punjab Boards Announce Results

In a major province-wide update, all Punjab Boards, including Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, and others, have also declared the HSSC Part 1 (Intermediate Part 1) Annual Examination 2025 results today.

Students across Punjab are rejoicing as this crucial academic milestone is achieved a moment of triumph, relief, and celebration that sets the stage for the next phase of their educational journey.

