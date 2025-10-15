Bise Bahawalpur Inter Part 1 Results 2025

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur officially announced Intermediate Part 1 (11th Class) Results 2025 today at 10:00 AM.

From early morning, students and parents have been eagerly refreshing the official result portal and SMS service, awaiting the outcome of months of hard work.

BISE Bahawalpur Class 11 Result 2025 Online

Intermediate Part 1 Results 2025 are now live on the official BISE Bahawalpur website. Students can enter their roll number to instantly view their marks and grades. Schools and colleges can also download the full result gazette for detailed statistics.

BISE Bahawalpur Gazette 2025

The official result gazette will be published shortly. It features subject-wise performance, top position holders, and school-wise statistics, giving students and institutions a complete overview of this year’s results.

Result via SMS

Students without internet access can receive their results instantly via SMS:

Open your messaging app Type your roll number Send it to 800298

Punjab Boards Inter Results

Board Name SMS Code Faisalabad Board 800240 DG Khan Board 800295 Gujranwala Board 800299 Rawalpindi Board 800296 Bahawalpur Board 800298 Sargodha Board 800290 Sahiwal Board 800292 Multan Board 800293

In a major province-wide update, all Punjab Boards, including Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, Lahore, and Sahiwal, have also announced the HSSC Part 1 (Intermediate Part 1) Annual Examination 2025 results today.

Students across Punjab are celebrating this key academic milestone, marking the first step toward higher education and a bright future.