BISE Sargodha Intermediate Part 1 Results 2025 (Class 11 Results here)

SARGODHA – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha declared the Intermediate Part 1 (11th Class) Results 2025 today at 10:00 AM.
From early morning, students and parents have been eagerly refreshing the official result portal and SMS service, waiting to learn the outcome of months of hard work.
BISE Sargodha 11th Class Results 2025
The Intermediate Part 1 results are now live on the official BISE Sargodha website. Students can enter their roll number to instantly view detailed marks and grades. Schools and colleges can also download the full result gazette for institutional records.
BISE Sargodha Inter Part 1 Gazette 2025
The official gazette will be available shortly after the announcement. It includes top position holders, subject-wise performance, and school-wise statistics, giving a complete picture of this year’s results.
Check Result Instantly via SMS
For students without internet access, results can be checked via SMS:
- Open your messaging app.
- Type your roll number.
- Send it to 800290.
Punjab Inter Board Results 2025
|Board Name
|SMS Code
|Faisalabad Board
|800240
|DG Khan Board
|800295
|Gujranwala Board
|800299
|Rawalpindi Board
|800296
|Lahore Board
|800291
|Bahawalpur Board
|800298
|Sargodha Board
|800290
|Sahiwal Board
|800292
|Multan Board
|800293
Alongside Sargodha, all Punjab Boards, including Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sahiwal, and Multan, have also announced their HSSC Part 1 (Intermediate Part 1) Annual Examination 2025 results today.
Students across Punjab are celebrating their achievements, sharing success stories, and preparing for the next step in their academic journey.