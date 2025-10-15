BISE Sargodha Intermediate Part 1 Results 2025 (Class 11 Results here)

SARGODHA – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha declared the Intermediate Part 1 (11th Class) Results 2025 today at 10:00 AM.

From early morning, students and parents have been eagerly refreshing the official result portal and SMS service, waiting to learn the outcome of months of hard work.

BISE Sargodha 11th Class Results 2025

The Intermediate Part 1 results are now live on the official BISE Sargodha website. Students can enter their roll number to instantly view detailed marks and grades. Schools and colleges can also download the full result gazette for institutional records.

BISE Sargodha Inter Part 1 Gazette 2025

The official gazette will be available shortly after the announcement. It includes top position holders, subject-wise performance, and school-wise statistics, giving a complete picture of this year’s results.

Check Result Instantly via SMS

For students without internet access, results can be checked via SMS:

Open your messaging app. Type your roll number. Send it to 800290.

Punjab Inter Board Results 2025

Board Name SMS Code Faisalabad Board 800240 DG Khan Board 800295 Gujranwala Board 800299 Rawalpindi Board 800296 Lahore Board 800291 Bahawalpur Board 800298 Sargodha Board 800290 Sahiwal Board 800292 Multan Board 800293

Alongside Sargodha, all Punjab Boards, including Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sahiwal, and Multan, have also announced their HSSC Part 1 (Intermediate Part 1) Annual Examination 2025 results today.

Students across Punjab are celebrating their achievements, sharing success stories, and preparing for the next step in their academic journey.