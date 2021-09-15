'Three Brothers' – Joint military drills between Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan continue in Baku
Share
A trilateral military exercise, including special forces of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan, continues in Baku, according to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
At the current stage of "Three Brothers-2021" international drills, "Special Forces units exchanged effective experience in entering the rear of a conditional enemy by land, air, and water, as well as an ambush, assault, sea, and amphibious training, in addition to the beneficial exchange of experience in the next stage of the exercises."
The goal of the “Three Brothers – 2021”, the first such drills between the three countries that kicked off last Sunday, is to "further strengthen the existing" ties between the armies, as well as provide an opportunity to discover new ways to combat terrorism besides improving cooperation between their special forces and to share knowledge and experience.
The three Muslim countries share common values based on rich cultural, religious and historical affinities and have tremendous geostrategic significance and potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced cooperation at all forums.
The joint drills will continue till September 20 (Monday).
‘Shared Destiny 2021’ – Pakistan, China, ... 06:11 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
BEIJING - A joint military exercise of peacekeeping troops from Pakistan, China Thailand and Mongolia concluded in ...
- Pakistan ready to pardon TTP militants if they cease violence and ...09:25 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan's Muhammad Yousuf catches coronavirus09:10 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- COAS Bajwa visits PAF headquarters to discuss operational matters ...08:47 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- 'Three Brothers' – Joint military drills between Pakistan, Turkey ...08:30 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Afghanistan cannot be controlled by outsiders, says PM Imran in first ...07:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Mani unveils the secret to happily married life with Hira05:15 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Alizeh Shah looks stunning in new car video04:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Naseeruddin Shah reveals that Indian govt encourages directors to ...03:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021