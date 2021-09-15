'Three Brothers' – Joint military drills between Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan continue in Baku
Web Desk
08:30 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
A trilateral military exercise, including special forces of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan, continues in Baku, according to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the current stage of "Three Brothers-2021" international drills, "Special Forces units exchanged effective experience in entering the rear of a conditional enemy by land, air, and water, as well as an ambush, assault, sea, and amphibious training, in addition to the beneficial exchange of experience in the next stage of the exercises."

The goal of the “Three Brothers – 2021”, the first such drills between the three countries that kicked off last Sunday, is to "further strengthen the existing" ties between the armies, as well as provide an opportunity to discover new ways to combat terrorism besides improving cooperation between their special forces and to share knowledge and experience.

The three Muslim countries share common values based on rich cultural, religious and historical affinities and have tremendous geostrategic significance and potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced cooperation at all forums.

The joint drills will continue till September 20 (Monday).

