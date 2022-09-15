Zara Peerzada’s new swimming pool photos set internet on fire

Fashion model Zara Peerzada has proved her mettle in the world of modelling and this comes as no surprise given she is a beauty with brains.

The 30-year-old is unapologetic and bold when it comes to her style. This time around, Zara posted a series of pictures in which she looked gorgeous and rocked the swimming pool look.

Setting the temperature ablaze, the 30-year-old talent powerhouse left her followers bedazzled with a bunch of clicks of herself as she donned a stunning beach look. The clicks were aesthetically pleasing and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

"“I met with a rainbow and it said to me, borrow my colours and paint the sea.” - @mashalpeeru for The Magic Paintbrush.

There is no feeling like swimming in the sea.

???? @theazwarism #waterbaby".

