Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Gold & Silver

Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continued to increase for second consecutive day of running business week in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price went up by whooping Rs2,400 to close at Rs249,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs2,057 to settle at Rs214,077.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $20 to close at $2,371.

On the first working day of the week, the price of yellow metal reached Rs247,300 in the local market after single day gain of Rs800.

On Monday, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw increase of Rs686 and the new rate stands at Rs212,020.

Furthermore, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also showed a surge to trade at Rs194,351.

These movements are closely linked to changes in the value of the US Dollar, indicating the close relationship between currency values and gold prices. This underscores the impact of global economic factors on local gold markets.

Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 71000 barrier after 358-point rally

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

01:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

02:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

02:43 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

03:07 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Gold price hits record high of Rs245,100 per tola in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

03:32 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price update, installment plan April 2024

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: