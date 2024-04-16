Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continued to increase for second consecutive day of running business week in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price went up by whooping Rs2,400 to close at Rs249,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs2,057 to settle at Rs214,077.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $20 to close at $2,371.

On the first working day of the week, the price of yellow metal reached Rs247,300 in the local market after single day gain of Rs800.

On Monday, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw increase of Rs686 and the new rate stands at Rs212,020.

Furthermore, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also showed a surge to trade at Rs194,351.

These movements are closely linked to changes in the value of the US Dollar, indicating the close relationship between currency values and gold prices. This underscores the impact of global economic factors on local gold markets.