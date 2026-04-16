Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, hints at Iran deal

US President Donald Trump has announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon while also discussing progress toward a potential peace agreement with Iran during a media briefing.

According to international reports, President Trump said a meeting with Iran could take place over the weekend, warning that if a deal is not reached, conflict could resume. He added that there is no need to extend the ceasefire further, as Iran is now willing to agree to terms it had previously rejected.

Trump claimed that Iran has agreed not to develop or possess nuclear weapons and would hand over its nuclear material. He further stated that meaningful negotiations are ongoing and described the talks as positive.

The U.S. president also praised Pakistan for its role in the process, saying he may visit the country if a deal with Iran is finalized. He commended Syed Asim Munir for his role in ceasefire efforts, calling him a “great person.”

Trump added that he held productive phone conversations with the Lebanese president and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that both sides have agreed to the ceasefire. He also indicated plans to meet the leaders soon.