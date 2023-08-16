New date for MDCAT 2023 announced

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced a new date for holding the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023, amid calls of students who protested online to get more time for test preparation.

Amid the outrage, the regulatory authority shared new schedule of the test. "It is to inform all MDCAT 2023 aspirants that as per directions from the Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Health Service Regulations & Coordination Islamabad, that the Federal Government has decided to extend and reschedule the MDCAT Examination to a new date i.e. 10th September 2023 (Sunday)," the notification stated.

The development comes as caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the authorities to extend the date for the MDCAT.

MDCAT Syllabus 2023

PMDC decided that the syllabus of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test will remain the same as last year's exam.

MDCAT Merit Formula 2023

Matric score – 10 percent

Intermediate (FSc) – 40 percent

MDCAT – 50 percent

MDCAT exam Structure

Total number of MCQs: 200

Exam Duration: 3.5 Hours

Minimum Passing Marks for MEDICAL College Admission: 65 percent

Minimum Passing Marks for Dental College Admission: 55 percent