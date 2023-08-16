New date for MDCAT 2023 announced

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced a new date for holding the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023, amid calls of students who protested online to get more time for test preparation.
Amid the outrage, the regulatory authority shared new schedule of the test. "It is to inform all MDCAT 2023 aspirants that as per directions from the Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Health Service Regulations & Coordination Islamabad, that the Federal Government has decided to extend and reschedule the MDCAT Examination to a new date i.e. 10th September 2023 (Sunday)," the notification stated.
The development comes as caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the authorities to extend the date for the MDCAT.
August 16, 2023
PMDC decided that the syllabus of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test will remain the same as last year's exam.
Matric score – 10 percent
Intermediate (FSc) – 40 percent
MDCAT – 50 percent
Total number of MCQs: 200
Exam Duration: 3.5 Hours
Minimum Passing Marks for MEDICAL College Admission: 65 percent
Minimum Passing Marks for Dental College Admission: 55 percent
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
