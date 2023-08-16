Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

Pakistani speedster Wahab Riaz announced hanging his boots from international cricket on Wednesday.

Wahab, who made his international debut for Pakistan in T20I against Zimbabwe in 2008, shared a social media post, announcing stepping down from the international cricket. “I’ve decided to retire from international cricket, after an incredible journey,” he wrote.

The former Peshawar Zalmi skipper extended gratitude to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), his family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans who supported him through thick and thin.

The left-arm fast pacer said, “Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket”. He said 2023 was his target to bid adieu to International cricket, saying he feels more comfortable than ever as he served Pakistan and national team to the best he could."

The 38-year-old appeared in 36 T20Is, 27 Tests, 91 ODIs for Team Green. The seasoned player had 83 wickets in Test cricket under his belt, 120 in ODIs at rate of 34.30, and in short cricket format, he got 34 wickets at 28.55.

Wahab gained widespread recognition during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, where his fiery spell against Australia became particularly memorable. He is known for his ability to generate pace and bounce, making him a valuable asset in limited-overs cricket.

In March 2023, Wahab Riaz assumed charge as caretaker provincial sports minister of Punjab.