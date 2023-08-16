Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

Pakistani speedster Wahab Riaz announced hanging his boots from international cricket on Wednesday.
Wahab, who made his international debut for Pakistan in T20I against Zimbabwe in 2008, shared a social media post, announcing stepping down from the international cricket. “I’ve decided to retire from international cricket, after an incredible journey,” he wrote.
The former Peshawar Zalmi skipper extended gratitude to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), his family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans who supported him through thick and thin.
The left-arm fast pacer said, “Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket”. He said 2023 was his target to bid adieu to International cricket, saying he feels more comfortable than ever as he served Pakistan and national team to the best he could."
The 38-year-old appeared in 36 T20Is, 27 Tests, 91 ODIs for Team Green. The seasoned player had 83 wickets in Test cricket under his belt, 120 in ODIs at rate of 34.30, and in short cricket format, he got 34 wickets at 28.55.
Wahab gained widespread recognition during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, where his fiery spell against Australia became particularly memorable. He is known for his ability to generate pace and bounce, making him a valuable asset in limited-overs cricket.
In March 2023, Wahab Riaz assumed charge as caretaker provincial sports minister of Punjab.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
