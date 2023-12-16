Gold touches 10-day high in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 16 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50 for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.

USD to PKR