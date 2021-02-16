Quetta Gladiators' Ben Cutting and PSL presenter Erin Holland tie the knot

The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth season is set to start within days and cricket fans are overjoyed as Quetta Gladiators' Ben Cutting tied the knot with Australian singer-model Erin Holland.

Late Sunday night, Cutting announced that Holland, his long-time girlfriend, became his official wife — a feat they had to postpone twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian cricketer, married former Miss World Australia in an event that was attended by 130 guests — including top cricketers and models. Guests arrived at Elements of Byron's Heart of the Bay in Byron Bay, New South Wales, for the wedding," read a post on the Vogue.

"Couldn't of asked for a better team of friends to get us through the day," Cutting wrote on his Instagram.

Cutting’s team Quetta Gladiators wished the newly weds a lifetime of love & happiness! To which Holland candidly replied “Look after him for me please”.

Gutting and Holland had announced their engagement two years ago.

"It has been a long journey to this point where we could safely have our friends and family under the one roof," said Holland, according to Crictracker,

Ben Cutting also was glad that members of both families could make it to the wedding. He recalled how they had to reschedule their wedding multiple times. “Our families are from all over so we had to reschedule a couple of times with borders opening and closing. Everyone was so accommodating and we are so grateful they all made the time, three times, to be with us for our wedding,” the cricketer said.