Good news as Kuwait introduces multiple trip exit permit for foreign workers

KUWAIT CITY – Kuwait has announced a new policy to ease travel for foreign workers by introducing the Multiple Trip Exit Permit.

The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) made this announcement with the aim of improving the system and facilitating both employers and employees.

Under this new initiative, foreign workers will be able to leave Kuwait multiple times within a specified period without the need to apply for a single exit permit each time. This will significantly reduce administrative complexities and save time.

The Kuwaiti government is accelerating the digital transformation of public services, and this initiative is part of that effort, designed to make movement easier for foreign workers in the country.

The Multiple Trip Exit Permit will be issued for a set duration, and applications can be submitted online through the Ashal portal, where applicants can select their desired permit category.

This new system is expected to simplify travel arrangements for foreign workers residing in Kuwait.