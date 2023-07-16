Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 16, 2023

Web Desk 08:54 AM | 16 Jul, 2023
Daily Horoscope – July 16, 2023

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

This day is going to be a hectic day due to extra works assigned by the superiors.

You may get an opportunity to relax and recreate tonight. You need to bring clarity about what will not work for you. Try to avoid every type of the distractions and ambiguous elements while doing the major work.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you may be emotionally heartbreaking due to sudden loss in business.. If your good old friend comes for a patch up then accept his offer. Remember forgivers are always in a better position of hearts.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

This day reminds you to understand the harshness of professional life. You need to be brave and sensible for managing different people. You have to accept the challenges with bravery and boldness.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you may have several opportunities for growth and promotion. You must accept and confess for past mistakes and blunders. Focus to accomplish all pending tasks.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you must lead all the friends and family members in starting new project. The work for mankind and its betterment mean a lot for you in life. Keep it up with the best work in the service of community.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

This day reminds you to present new and inventive ideas at workplace superior group. You have creative and artistic talent to display at appropriate time. Stay strong and confident.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, your hectic and fatigued routine demand a recreational trip with family. This will give you calming and soothing effect. Help others who are in pain. Stay motivated in life.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you have been proving your mettle as professional and expert. It’s time to mark out your strengths and positives. Speak truth with friends who had high hopes of financial help from you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you must understand that life is very cruel and uncertain. We all have to understand the truth and realities of worldly life. Help others who believe in your abilities and leadership. Stay calm and relaxing in life.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

This day reminds you remain positive and practical in terms of setting targets. Try to get some insight and guidance from the elders at home. Be targeted and calculated in attaining and eying for new profiteering policies.  

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have to be decisive and clear headed for opting or rejection new option of job abroad. This job may bless you the best exposure to learn and enjoy new culture and tradition.

Pisces (February 18 -20March)

This day may bless you best opportunities for selecting new plots for home construction. You must start new construction with proper planning and investment. Live life with all beauties of life and ignore harshness of life. Stay blessed.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 15th July 2023

09:02 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14 July 2023

09:04 AM | 14 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 13 July 2023 

08:42 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

Daily horoscope – 12 July 2023

09:03 AM | 12 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 11 July 2023

09:03 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope –10th July 2023

09:02 AM | 10 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PAKvSL: Shaheen Afridi gets 100th Test wicket  

10:40 AM | 16 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 16, 2023

08:54 AM | 16 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 16, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 283.15
Euro EUR 307 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 367.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 16, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Karachi PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Islamabad PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Peshawar PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Quetta PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Sialkot PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Attock PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Gujranwala PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Jehlum PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Multan PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Bahawalpur PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Gujrat PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Nawabshah PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Chakwal PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Hyderabad PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Nowshehra PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Sargodha PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Faisalabad PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Mirpur PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: