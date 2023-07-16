Power consumers to face higher costs as govt extends peak hours from July

ISLAMABAD – In an effort to meet the requirements set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government has made a decision to extend the duration of peak hours for electricity usage with the new rules taking effect from July 1.
Peak hours refer to the times of the day when electricity demand is at its highest, and during this period, consumers are charged the highest rate per kilowatt-hour used.
The peak hours have been increased by two hours. Previously, they were from 6 pm to 10 pm, but now they will be from 5 pm to 11 pm.
For consumers using time-of-use meters, the electricity rate during peak hours from 5 pm to 11 pm will be Rs49.35 per unit, and after peak hours, from 11 pm to 5 pm, they will pay Rs33.3 per unit.
On the other hand, consumers with three-phase meters will now pay Rs50 per unit during peak hours instead of the earlier rate of Rs30 per unit.
This move is aimed at generating additional revenue to cover line losses and manage the power sector’s circular debt, as the government aims to collect more than Rs3 trillion from the public.
In addition to increasing power tariffs, petroleum rates, and income tax, the government has also directed the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to devise a plan for raising gas rates, with plans indicating a potential increase of up to 50%.
These measures have been taken to comply with the IMF’s demands, but they have further burdened the masses as inflation remains at high levels.
To stabilize the economy, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $1.2 billion from the IMF recently as the first installment of a $3 billion bailout.
In addition to the IMF assistance, Pakistan received financial support from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with $1 billion and $2 billion respectively, after the agreement reached between Islamabad and the IMF at the end of June, preventing the country from falling into a sovereign debt default.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 16, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Karachi
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Quetta
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Attock
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Multan
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
