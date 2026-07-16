Four Militants killed in failed Suicide Attack on Wana Military Post

WANA – Pakistani forces thwarted a major suicide attack on a military checkpoint in Kari Kot area of South Waziristan’s Wana, preventing what officials described as a deadly assault and killing four militants during the operation.

According to security sources, the attackers attempted to hit explosives-laden vehicle into a military post. However, troops detected the threat before it could reach its target, neutralising the suicide bomber and killing three accompanying militants in a swift response.

Officials said the targeted checkpoint protected local communities and prevented the movement of militants towards Wana Bazaar. They maintained that the militants resorted to the attack after repeatedly failing to achieve their objectives in the area. Soon after the assault was repelled, security forces launched an extensive search and clearance operation across the surrounding area to ensure no additional attackers had escaped.

The latest attempted strike comes amid heightened security across South Waziristan. Last month, the district administrations of Upper and Lower South Waziristan imposed Section 144 in several areas because of security concerns and the movement of security forces. The legal measure temporarily prohibits public gatherings of four or more people to help maintain law and order.

Adding to the heightened security, authorities imposed a curfew in Tehsil Sarwakai, Upper South Waziristan, on July 16 from 6:00am to 7:00pm. Officials announced the closure of all routes during the curfew period, allowing only emergency movement with prior permission from security authorities. Residents were warned that anyone violating the restrictions would be held responsible under the law.

The incident shows no let up in the continuing security challenges facing KP and Balochistan as Pakistan’s security landscape deteriorated sharply in May after two months of relative improvement, with a surge in militant violence concentrated in areas neighboring Afghanistan.

The attempted attack in Wana follows another suicide bombing bid foiled earlier this year near Azam Warsak Bazaar in South Waziristan.

Parts of KP witnessed similar high-profile attacks in recent years. In November last year, militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the main gate of Cadet College Wana before storming the campus.