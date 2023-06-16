Sindh coastal areas start returning to normalcy as cyclone Biparjoy loses intensity

KARACHI – Residents of Sindh’s coastal areas have started returning to their homes days after they were forced to flee due to threats from the cyclone Biparjoy as it has weakened.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) confirmed that the sea storm has lost its intensity.

“The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'BIPARJOY' over the northeast Arabian Sea after crossing the Indian Gujarat coast (near Jakhau port) has weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS),” the Met Office said in its latest advisory.

Several houses were damaged and electric poles were uprooted after the severe cyclone made landfall, triggering rainfall in costal areas of India and Pakistan late Thursday. The storm claimed two lives in India, however, it had no major impact in Pakistan.

Authorities have evacuated over 67,000 people from coastal areas, taking preemptive measures ahead of the cyclone.

“The associated maximum sustained surface winds are 80-100 Km/hour with sea conditions being over Northeast Arabian Sea with wave height 10-12 feet. The system is likely to weaken further into a Depression by today evening," the Met office said.

Likely impact

Widespread rain-thunderstorm with some heavy/very heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80- 100km/hour likely in Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, and Umerkot districts; while, heavy falls in Thatta and Mirpurkhas districts today and tomorrow.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate falls and accompanied with gusty winds of 30-50km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts today.

Squally winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses) in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts.

Storm surge of 2-2.5 metres (6-8 feet) expected along Keti Bandar and surrounding

Sea conditions along the Sindh-Makran coast are likely to be rough/ very rough (with two metre tide).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in open sea till the system is over by 17 June.