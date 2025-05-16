Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 16 May 2025 – USD, Eur, GBP, SAR to Rupee

By Our Correspondent
8:54 am | May 16, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee witnessed fluctuations in open currency market on Friday, with minor variations observed across major foreign currencies.

US Dollar was traded at 282.15 for buying and 283.85 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remained strong, with rates at Rs375.30 (buying) and Rs378.80 (selling), while Euro was quoted at 315.85 and Rs318.60, respectively. Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham were relatively steady, quoted at Rs75.15/Rs75.70 and Rs76.80/Rs77.45, respectively.

In Asian region, Chinese Yuan was available at Rs37.59 for buying and Rs37.99 for selling, the Japanese Yen ranged between Rs1.95 and Rs2.01, and the Indian Rupee moved slightly to Rs3.23 (buying) and Rs3.32 (selling).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.15 283.85
Euro EUR 315.85 318.60
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.30 378.80
UAE Dirham AED 76.80 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.15 75.70
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.60 754.60
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.60 206.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.25 42.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2.01
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.95 921.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.37 66.97
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.96 167.96
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 732.15 750.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.58 77.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.60 219.60
Swedish Krona SEK 28.80 29.10
Swiss Franc CHF 336.16 338.96
Thai Baht THB 8.40 8.55
Our Correspondent

