PDM to show political force in Gujranwala today

GUJRANWALA – In its move to show political strength, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), is all set to stretch its political muscles in its first public gathering in Gujranwala today (Friday).

According to media details, preparations for the alliance of major opposition parties have been completed at the Jinnah Stadium in the city as the venue of PDM’s public gathering has been decorated with flags and banners of all major opposition parties.

Aiming to oust the ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) led government in the centre, leaders of all major opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will participate in today’s public gathering.

PML-N’s vice president Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to depart for Gujranwala from Jati Umra in a caravan while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead a rally from Lalamusa.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman will leave for Gujranwala in a rally from Jamia Ashrafia after Jumma prayers.

Strict security measures have been taken at the public gathering venue as at least 7,000 policemen and officers will be deployed for security reasons.

On the other hand, police have also prepared a plan to stop the caravans going to attend the rally as more than 24 entry and exit points to the city will be cordoned off.