11:01 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond to their questions
Rising to the stars! 

Several fourth graders from ‘The Cornerstone School Karachi’ are dancing with happiness as they asked questions to astronauts at NASA about the space and actually heard back from them!

Their teacher, Aimun Faisal had posted the questions on Twitter and wrote,"These fourth graders have some questions for you." She had tagged all of NASA’s accounts in her Tweet.

“We read about you in all your books and are fascinated by your adventure in space. We really admire your work and have some questions for you, eagerly waiting for your reply," the young students said.

A hashtag of #Grade4HasQuestions circulated on Twitter and the post gained a lot of traction. 

Soon they received a reply and here’s what it was all about:

Alisha

Minahil 

Rayyan

Mahrukh

After receiving the response, the teacher also shared what the students had to say about it.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

