Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond to their questions

Rising to the stars!

Several fourth graders from ‘The Cornerstone School Karachi’ are dancing with happiness as they asked questions to astronauts at NASA about the space and actually heard back from them!

Their teacher, Aimun Faisal had posted the questions on Twitter and wrote,"These fourth graders have some questions for you." She had tagged all of NASA’s accounts in her Tweet.

“We read about you in all your books and are fascinated by your adventure in space. We really admire your work and have some questions for you, eagerly waiting for your reply," the young students said.

A hashtag of #Grade4HasQuestions circulated on Twitter and the post gained a lot of traction.

Soon they received a reply and here’s what it was all about:

Alisha

Alisha - All different types! Some popular rockets that you'll see will use a fuel + an oxidizer. For example, something called RP-1 and then liquid oxygen. These are combined together and then *ignited* and burned to create a big (controlled) explosion that moves the rocket! 🚀 — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) October 14, 2020

Minahil

Minahil - NASA needs all types of people for their missions! Mostly scientists and engineers (so studying a STEM degree is a good idea!) but also IT people, human resources specialists, accountants, technicians, writers, etc! But remember you will probably need to be a US citizen — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) October 14, 2020

Rayyan

Rayyan - I wasn't scared we'd get lost. We had the Earth nearby, and used the stars to steer. I felt especially comforted when I flew over home. Here's a photo I took of Karachi - can you find your school? https://t.co/QBgI7W7weC pic.twitter.com/qrUYHr8GqY — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) October 14, 2020

Mahrukh

Mahrukh - I flew in the Space Shuttle twice. You feel violently shaken, squished, super-focused, excited and lucky. https://t.co/156xQxW3J3 — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) October 14, 2020

After receiving the response, the teacher also shared what the students had to say about it.

The NASA Saga



Chapter 2: The Reactions.



Today at 11.00 clock grade 4 received the response to their letters from NASA.



(Homegirl is NOT an arts teacher, so run with this please!) pic.twitter.com/Ouc9zfnLIw — Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) October 15, 2020

