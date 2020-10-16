Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond to their questions
Share
Rising to the stars!
Several fourth graders from ‘The Cornerstone School Karachi’ are dancing with happiness as they asked questions to astronauts at NASA about the space and actually heard back from them!
Their teacher, Aimun Faisal had posted the questions on Twitter and wrote,"These fourth graders have some questions for you." She had tagged all of NASA’s accounts in her Tweet.
These fourth graders have some questions for you.@NASA @Space_Station @NASAEarth @NASA_Johnson @NASA_Astronauts @NASAKennedy @MarkRober @DestinSandlin @TheSpaceGal @neiltyson— Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) October 14, 2020
(Please share) pic.twitter.com/TiV0WCD1vG
“We read about you in all your books and are fascinated by your adventure in space. We really admire your work and have some questions for you, eagerly waiting for your reply," the young students said.
A hashtag of #Grade4HasQuestions circulated on Twitter and the post gained a lot of traction.
Soon they received a reply and here’s what it was all about:
Alisha
Alisha - All different types! Some popular rockets that you'll see will use a fuel + an oxidizer. For example, something called RP-1 and then liquid oxygen. These are combined together and then *ignited* and burned to create a big (controlled) explosion that moves the rocket! 🚀— Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) October 14, 2020
Minahil
Minahil - NASA needs all types of people for their missions! Mostly scientists and engineers (so studying a STEM degree is a good idea!) but also IT people, human resources specialists, accountants, technicians, writers, etc! But remember you will probably need to be a US citizen— Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) October 14, 2020
Rayyan
Rayyan - I wasn't scared we'd get lost. We had the Earth nearby, and used the stars to steer. I felt especially comforted when I flew over home. Here's a photo I took of Karachi - can you find your school? https://t.co/QBgI7W7weC pic.twitter.com/qrUYHr8GqY— Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) October 14, 2020
Mahrukh
Mahrukh - I flew in the Space Shuttle twice. You feel violently shaken, squished, super-focused, excited and lucky. https://t.co/156xQxW3J3— Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) October 14, 2020
After receiving the response, the teacher also shared what the students had to say about it.
The NASA Saga— Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) October 15, 2020
Chapter 2: The Reactions.
Today at 11.00 clock grade 4 received the response to their letters from NASA.
(Homegirl is NOT an arts teacher, so run with this please!) pic.twitter.com/Ouc9zfnLIw
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Peshawar High Court bars NAB to arrest Captain (r) Safdar12:38 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
-
- Opposition lacks direction, wisdom and agenda, says CM Buzdar12:25 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption, says Dr ...12:04 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates N-Ovative Health Technology Facility in ...11:33 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
-
- Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond ...11:01 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she’s moving to Japan01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020