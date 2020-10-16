Fawad Khan blessed with a baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf Khan as they have been blessed with a baby girl.

The new baby is the couple’s third child.

No official announcement has been made by the new parents, but fans have been congratulating Khan in the comments section of his last post on Instagram.

Fawad and Sadaf, got married in 2005. They already have a son, Ayaan, and a daughter, Elayna.

