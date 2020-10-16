Fawad Khan blessed with a baby girl
11:16 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
Share
Congratulations are in order for Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf Khan as they have been blessed with a baby girl.
The new baby is the couple’s third child.
No official announcement has been made by the new parents, but fans have been congratulating Khan in the comments section of his last post on Instagram.
Fawad and Sadaf, got married in 2005. They already have a son, Ayaan, and a daughter, Elayna.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Peshawar High Court bars NAB to arrest Captain (r) Safdar12:38 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
-
- Opposition lacks direction, wisdom and agenda, says CM Buzdar12:25 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption, says Dr ...12:04 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates N-Ovative Health Technology Facility in ...11:33 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
-
- Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond ...11:01 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she’s moving to Japan01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020