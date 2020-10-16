PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan's first N-Ovative Health Technology Facility
11:33 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan's first N-Ovative Health Technology Facility
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated N-Ovative Health Technology Facility in the federal capital.

The Health Technology Facility has been established at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) which is the first facility in the country that will produce cardiac stents.

After Turkey, Pakistan has now become the second Muslim country in the world to produce heart stents indigenously, while the 18th country in the world to do so.

The development will save Rs 8 billion annually in foreign exchange.

