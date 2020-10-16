PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan's first N-Ovative Health Technology Facility
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated N-Ovative Health Technology Facility in the federal capital.
The Health Technology Facility has been established at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) which is the first facility in the country that will produce cardiac stents.
#Live: Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI addressing the ceremony in #Islamabad https://t.co/rfsdWoTd8I— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) October 16, 2020
After Turkey, Pakistan has now become the second Muslim country in the world to produce heart stents indigenously, while the 18th country in the world to do so.
آج وزیراعظم پاکستان NUST یونیورسٹی میں کارڈیئک سٹنٹ کی پیداوار کا افتتاح کریں گے۔دنیا کے ان 18 ملکوں شاملُ ہو جائے گا جو سٹنٹ بناتے ہیں۔مسلم دنیا میں ترکی کے بعد دوسرا ملک اور جنوبی ایشیا میں پاکستان اور بھارت۔سالانہ 8ارب روپے زرمبادلہ کی بچت ہو گی۔قوم اور سائنسدانوں کو مبارکباد— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 16, 2020
The development will save Rs 8 billion annually in foreign exchange.
-
- ATC extends bail of PML-N leaders till Oct 20 in NAB office clash case11:46 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
-
- Man arrested for allegedly raping daughter in Muzaffargarh11:07 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Here’s the secret to Aiman Khan’s perfect skin and hair10:40 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Amna Ilyas clears the air regarding Aminah Haq controversy10:12 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020