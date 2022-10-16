Army Chief briefed about preparedness during visit to LoC
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed about operational preparedness on the Line of Control during his latest visit on Saturday.
In a statement, the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said General Bajwa visited front-line troops at Nauseri Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) and was briefed on the latest operational situation along the LoC and about the formation.
During the visit, COAS also interacted with troops and appreciated them for their continued vigil and operational preparedness.
Army Chief was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on arrival at LoC.
Earlier this month, General Bajwa reiterated that he will retire next month, ending his tenure as the country’s top general. He earlier got an extension for a second term of three years in 2019.
-
