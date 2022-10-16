Army Chief briefed about preparedness during visit to LoC
Web Desk
10:15 AM | 16 Oct, 2022
Army Chief briefed about preparedness during visit to LoC
Source: Screengrab/ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed about operational preparedness on the Line of Control during his latest visit on Saturday.

In a statement, the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said General Bajwa visited front-line troops at Nauseri Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) and was briefed on the latest operational situation along the LoC and about the formation.

During the visit, COAS also interacted with troops and appreciated them for their continued vigil and operational preparedness.

Army Chief was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on arrival at LoC.

Earlier this month, General Bajwa reiterated that he will retire next month, ending his tenure as the country’s top general. He earlier got an extension for a second term of three years in 2019.

Pakistan Army chief meets top US defence ... 01:44 AM | 5 Oct, 2022

WASHINGTON – Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called on Secretary of Defence Lloyd ...

More From This Category
'Nothing new' in Biden's remarks on Pakistan’s ...
10:44 AM | 16 Oct, 2022
Polling underway for high-stakes by-elections on ...
09:29 AM | 16 Oct, 2022
Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in Pakistan ...
10:31 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
PM Shehbaz rejects Joe Biden’s statement on ...
09:57 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
NAB summons Shahzad Akbar in asset beyond means ...
05:55 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
PM Shehbaz announces relief for electricity ...
05:00 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Has Noor Zafar Khan tied the knot? Here’s all you need to know
11:32 AM | 16 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr