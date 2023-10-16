  

Pakistan

IHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea against jail trial in cipher case today

Web Desk
10:21 AM | 16 Oct, 2023
IHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea against jail trial in cipher case today
ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court will announce the verdict on the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman's petition against jail trial in cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will pronounce the verdict today as in the previous hearing, the court reserved the verdict.

PTI chief, who remained behind bars for more than two months, challenged the Law Ministry’s notification to hold his trial in jail in case. 

Previously, the Attorney General apprised the court that the cipher case hearing in Attock jail was one-time permission, and revealed that ministry issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) regarding the holding of trial in the prison.

IHC top judge then remarked that the jail trial was not unusual.

Meanwhile, Imran's counsel said the notification of holding trial in jail was done with ill intent. He said the application has not become ineffective, and the court has to decide the notification’s validity.

Last week, a special court established under the Official Secrets Act set October 17 as the date for the indictment of the PTI chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the diplomatic cable case.

Session Judge Abu Alhasnaat heard the case in Adiala Jail, and decided that top PTI leaders will be indicted. Imran Khan and the former foreign minister were produced before the court established in Adiala Jail during Monday's hearing.

Meanwhile, challans were formally handed over to Mr Khan and Shah Mahmood. Special prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi, lawyer Salman Safdar, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team, and investigation officer attended the court proceedings. After brief arguments, the special court adjourned the case till October 17.

Khan, 71, is facing over 150 cases including one related to leaking of state secrets. The case was registered under Official Secrets Act as officials blames PTI chief of divulging the contents of a classified cipher written by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington.

The leader known for populist politics remained behind bars for more than two months, as he was detained in the Toshakhana case. IHC revoked his jail sentence on August 29, but he could not be freed as he had already been arrested in the cipher case from jail.

More to follow...

