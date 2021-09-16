Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 16 September 2021
Web Desk
09:36 AM | 16 Sep, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2021 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 169.6 170.6
Euro EUR 199 201
UK Pound Sterling GBP 233.5 236
U.A.E Dirham AED 46.2 46.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 45.1 45.6
Australian Dollar AUD 122.5 124.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.5 388.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 134.5 136.5
China Yuan CNY 23.65 23.8
Danish Krone DKK 23.35 23.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.55 16.8
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.1
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 1.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.85 484.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.65 37
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.35 97.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.5 17.75
Omani Riyal OMR 392.7 394.7
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 45.1 45.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 124 125.5
Swedish Korona SEK 18 18.25
Swiss Franc CHF 159.5 160.4
Thai Bhat THB 4.8 4.9

