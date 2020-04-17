Anwar Maqsood's candid conversation with Bilal Maqsood will definitely inspire you
Web Desk
02:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
Anwar Maqsood's candid conversation with Bilal Maqsood will definitely inspire you
Share

KARACHI - The acclaimed playwright and painter Anwar Maqsood recently joined his son, musician Bilal Maqsood in an Instagram live session earlier this week.

Talking about his family’s move from India to Pakistan at the time of Partition, Maqsood said: “Patel, Nehru…everyone was involved and they said you’re ok here, don’t go… but Nana decided that we will go.”

He went on to describe how soldiers accompanied them on their train journey to Bombay after which they took a Jahaz (helicopter) to Pakistan.

Sharing the story of his family’s life in a newly-created Pakistan, Maqsood said that there was a lot of struggle after his father passed away. He remembered drilling a hole in a wall so his grandmother could hear the news on the neighbour’s radio.

He sang Aaj Rung Hai with his son on the guitar and told those watching what Ghalib would have said about the lockdown. The father-son duo had amazing energy and kept the audiences entertained. Unfortunately, Bilal did not save the session on his phone.

Talking about the Urdu language and Bollywood, he said as long as they are making films in India, Urdu lives on. “People say that Urdu will be extinct in Hindustan soon. How is that possible? Their film industry thrives on Urdu…it’s in their dialogues, their songs…”

In Pakistan, he said the Urdu adab is in DHA Phase 6, Lalukhet, Nazimabad graveyards.

Maqsood also discussed the state of Pakistani television, reminisced about his dear friend, the late Moin Akhtar and a chance interaction with artist Shakir Ali which inspired him to paint.

More From This Category
Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out people wanting to pray ...
03:57 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle help LA charity ...
02:31 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
Anwar Maqsood's candid conversation with Bilal ...
02:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
‘Pakistani General’ for the first time on ...
02:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
Much more than a woman with cancer: Nadia Jamil
01:17 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid ...
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out people wanting to pray in mosques amid pandemic
03:57 PM | 17 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr