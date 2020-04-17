Coronavirus pandemic: IMF approves $1.386 bln disbursement to Pakistan
Share
WASHINGTON - International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved 1.386 billion dollars disbursement to Pakistan under the Rapid Financing Instrument to counter the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, IMF said with the near-term outlook deteriorating sharply, Pakistan swiftly put in place measures to contain the impact of the shock and support economic activity. It said crucially, health spending has increased and social support strengthened.
The IMF support will help provide a backstop against the decline in international reserves.
It will also provide financing to the budget for targeted and temporary spending increases aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic impact.
Following the Executive Board discussion, First Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair Geoffrey Okamoto said the outbreak of Covid-19 is having a significant impact on the Pakistani economy which has created an urgent balance of payments need, the Radio Pakistan reported.
He said in response to the crisis, Pakistan has taken swift action to halt the community spread of the virus and introduced an economic stimulus package aimed at accommodating the spending needed to tackle the health emergency and supporting economic activity.
- Met Office forecasts cloudy weather in most parts of country09:06 AM | 17 Apr, 2020
- Coronavirus pandemic: IMF approves $1.386 bln disbursement to ...08:39 AM | 17 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19: Saudi Arabia reports 518 new cases with total at 6,38011:52 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
-
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 131 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise to 6,94411:32 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- Frieha Altaf labels Iman Aly’s interview ‘a cheap publicity ...03:04 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- Abrar-ul-Haq to perform online concert for ‘free’01:42 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- WOAH! Saba Qamar to start her own YouTube channel01:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020