Met Office forecasts cloudy weather in most parts of country

Web Desk
09:06 AM | 17 Apr, 2020
LAHORE - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country  during the next 12 hours. 

According to the PMD, rain wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, north Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to enter upper & central parts on Friday and may persist till Saturday.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:

Islamabad 17 degree centigrade, Karachi 27, Lahore 25, Peshawar 20, Quetta 11, Gilgit 13, Muzaffarabad 15 and Murree 12 degree centigrade.

