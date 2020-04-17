Met Office forecasts cloudy weather in most parts of country
LAHORE - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.
According to the PMD, rain wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, north Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to enter upper & central parts on Friday and may persist till Saturday.
Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:
Islamabad 17 degree centigrade, Karachi 27, Lahore 25, Peshawar 20, Quetta 11, Gilgit 13, Muzaffarabad 15 and Murree 12 degree centigrade.
