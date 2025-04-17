Xi Jinping’s visit to Cambodia to deepen strategic partnership

PHNOM PENH – Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming visit to Cambodia is expected to significantly advance the development of a robust and enduring Cambodia-China community with a shared future, Cambodian officials and experts said.

The visit will reaffirm China’s firm commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across trade, investment, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, said Penn Sovicheat, Secretary of State and spokesperson for the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce.

Ek Sam Ol, president of the Cambodia-China Friendship Association, welcomed the visit, noting it will broaden cooperation in economic, social, educational, and cultural fields. He recalled Xi’s 2016 visit, which paved the way for major projects like the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway and Siem Reap Angkor International Airport.

Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at BELTEI International University, described the visit as a historic milestone that will deepen centuries-old ties and shape future collaboration. He added it could attract more Chinese tourists and investors, boosting Cambodia’s economy.

Thong Mengdavid from the Royal University of Phnom Penh said the visit underscores growing political trust and alignment with China-led initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative. He emphasized its strategic importance in promoting regional stability and long-term prosperity.