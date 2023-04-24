Renowned Pakistani- American Journalist Anjum Herald Gill passes away 

NEW YORK - A well-known Pakistani-American senior journalist Anjum Herald Gill passed away on Sunday due to lung cancer at the Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland.

He was 59. Anjum Herald Gill, a journalist from Gujranwala, Pakistan, started his journalism career in English newspapers published in Lahore in the 90s.

Initially, he was associated with 'The Frontier Post'. Later he worked for many English newspapers including 'The News', 'Daily Times', 'Samaa News', 'And Lahore News International'. He was a friendly, dynamic, and active member of the Lahore Press Club for many years.

Many years ago, he moved from Lahore to Maryland, USA. Where he also worked for Voice of America (VOA) for several years in Washington, DC.

According to Mr Mubashir Zaidi, a former journalist in VOA and colleague of Mr Anjum in Voice of America posted on his Facebook page that "his friend, a senior journalist Mr Anjum Herald Gill was diagnosed with lung cancer during a regular check-up a few weeks ago.

Since then, he has been in the hospital for several months. He was being treated at Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, Maryland. After being in a serious condition for several days, he passed away yesterday evening.

He will be buried in Maryland. Journalist friends and colleagues of Anjum Herald Gill in Washington, DC, New York, Pakistan, and all over the world have expressed deep sorrow and regret for his demise.