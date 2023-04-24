Search

World

Renowned Pakistani- American Journalist Anjum Herald Gill passes away 

Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry 11:18 AM | 24 Apr, 2023
Renowned Pakistani- American Journalist Anjum Herald Gill passes away 

NEW YORK - A well-known Pakistani-American senior journalist Anjum Herald Gill passed away on Sunday due to lung cancer at the Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland.

He was 59. Anjum Herald Gill, a journalist from Gujranwala, Pakistan, started his journalism career in English newspapers published in Lahore in the 90s. 

Initially, he was associated with 'The Frontier Post'.  Later he worked for many English newspapers including 'The News', 'Daily Times', 'Samaa News', 'And Lahore News International'. He was a friendly, dynamic, and active member of the Lahore Press Club for many years.

Many years ago, he moved from Lahore to Maryland, USA. Where he also worked for Voice of America (VOA) for several years in Washington, DC. 

According to Mr Mubashir Zaidi, a former journalist in VOA and colleague of Mr Anjum in Voice of America posted on his Facebook page that "his friend, a senior journalist Mr Anjum Herald Gill was diagnosed with lung cancer during a regular check-up a few weeks ago.

Since then, he has been in the hospital for several months. He was being treated at Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, Maryland. After being in a serious condition for several days, he passed away yesterday evening.

He will be buried in Maryland. Journalist friends and colleagues of Anjum Herald Gill in Washington, DC, New York, Pakistan, and all over the world have expressed deep sorrow and regret for his demise.

Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry
Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry

Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry is a journalist and blogger based in New York. He works for Daily Pakistan as United Nations/New York Bureau Chief. He can be reached at: tmsanaun@yahoo.com.

World

Malala Yousafzai becomes the first Pakistani to receive yet another prestigious int’l award

02:25 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Anti-Islam Dutch lawmaker alleges former Pakistani cricketer for inciting his murder

12:51 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Pakistani man jailed for 20 years for killing wife in Scotland

08:30 PM | 7 Apr, 2023

British minister under heavy criticism for targeting Pakistani men

05:43 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Pakistani academic Dr Adil Najam named new WWF President

03:24 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Russia detains US journalist on spying allegations

02:22 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ishaq Dar says will reach staff-level agreement with IMF soon

11:43 AM | 24 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 24, 2023

08:37 AM | 24 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 24, 20230 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.5 290
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,374.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Karachi PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Islamabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Peshawar PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Quetta PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Sialkot PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Attock PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Gujranwala PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Jehlum PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Multan PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Bahawalpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Gujrat PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Nawabshah PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Chakwal PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Hyderabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Nowshehra PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Sargodha PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Faisalabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Mirpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: