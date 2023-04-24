Amir Muqam meets Nawaz Sharif in Jeddah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with the party's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, Amir Muqam, in Jeddah on Monday. Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N chief organizer, was also in attendance.

The leaders discussed the country's political situation and the party's challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Nawaz Sharif praised Amir Muqam's efforts for the party and congratulated him on performing Umrah. The former prime minister instructed Muqam to maintain discipline within the party at all times.

Amir Muqam, in turn, congratulated Nawaz and Maryam on their Umrah and commended the PML-N leadership for their contributions in bringing stability to the country's economy and resolving issues such as load shedding and terrorism. He expressed confidence that the country would soon emerge from its current crises under Nawaz Sharif's leadership.

The meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Amir Muqam highlights the importance of political communication and strategy in maintaining and strengthening political parties. As the PML-N faces challenges in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, it is crucial for its leaders to discuss and address these issues to remain relevant and effective in the country's political landscape.