Ishaq Dar says will reach staff-level agreement with IMF soon

ISLAMABAD – Senator Ishaq Dar, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, expressed optimism that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will soon reach a staff-level agreement with Pakistan and present it to the executive board for approval.
Speaking to a private TV channel on Monday, Dar confirmed that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had notified the IMF of their financial support for Pakistan, amounting to a total of $3 billion.
He further elaborated that Saudi Arabia had pledged $2 billion while the UAE had committed $1 billion. Dar stated that Pakistan had fulfilled all the conditions set by the IMF for the revival of the loan agreement, paving the way for the staff-level accord to be finalized and sent for approval.
The IMF's staff-level agreement is an important step towards the approval of a loan program for Pakistan. This loan will be aimed at stabilizing the country's economy and strengthening its balance of payments. The agreement outlines the terms and conditions of the loan program and serves as a basis for the IMF executive board's approval.
If the agreement is finalized, Pakistan will receive much-needed financial support from the IMF, which is expected to help improve the country's economic outlook. It is hoped that this financial support will help Pakistan address its economic challenges and pave the way for sustained economic growth.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 24, 20230 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,374.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
