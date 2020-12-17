Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-17- Updated 09:00 AM
09:14 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 17, 2020 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 160.4 161.15
Euro EUR 193.5 196
UK Pound Sterling GBP 214 217
U.A.E Dirham AED 43.5 44
Saudi Riyal SAR 42.4 42.8
Australian Dollar AUD 119 121
Bahrain Dinar BHD 405.3 407.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 125 127
China Yuan CNY 24.5 24.65
Danish Krone DKK 25.2 25.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.55 17.8
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 498 500.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.95 39.3
New Zealand Dollar NZD 104.1 104.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.55 17.8
Omani Riyal OMR 410.5 412.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.6 42.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 118.75 120.75
Swedish Korona SEK 18.1 18.35
Swiss Franc CHF 180.45 181.35
Thai Bhat THB 5.2 5.3

