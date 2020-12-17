Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-17- Updated 09:00 AM
09:14 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 17, 2020 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|160.4
|161.15
|Euro
|EUR
|193.5
|196
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|214
|217
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43.5
|44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.4
|42.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|119
|121
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|405.3
|407.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|125
|127
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.5
|24.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25.2
|25.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.55
|17.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.15
|2.22
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|498
|500.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.95
|39.3
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|104.1
|104.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.55
|17.8
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|410.5
|412.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.6
|42.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|118.75
|120.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.1
|18.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|180.45
|181.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.2
|5.3
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 December 202009:24 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:14 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Maryam Nawaz faces backlash over deleted tweet about ...01:16 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Social media abuzz again with reports of ‘secret Pakistani mission ...12:03 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Kashif Zameer shares details of his million-dollar deal with Engin ...11:47 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
Amir Khan wants India to ‘open gates’ for Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur (VIDEO)
07:36 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Here’s how social media is reacting to cruel ‘Loud Horn Prank on ...09:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Kylie Jenner is Forbes’ world’s highest-paid celebrity of 202006:41 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Saif Ali Khan faces legal action over controversial Adipurush ...06:29 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020