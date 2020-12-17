Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 December 2020
09:24 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,750 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs95,808 at the opening of trading.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs87,824, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,437 at the opening of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Karachi
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Quetta
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Attock
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Multan
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,750
|PKR 1,485
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 December 202009:24 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:14 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Maryam Nawaz faces backlash over deleted tweet about ...01:16 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Social media abuzz again with reports of ‘secret Pakistani mission ...12:03 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Kashif Zameer shares details of his million-dollar deal with Engin ...11:47 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
Amir Khan wants India to ‘open gates’ for Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur (VIDEO)
07:36 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Here’s how social media is reacting to cruel ‘Loud Horn Prank on ...09:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Kylie Jenner is Forbes’ world’s highest-paid celebrity of 202006:41 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Saif Ali Khan faces legal action over controversial Adipurush ...06:29 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020