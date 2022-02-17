Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 February 2022
08:42 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 122,400 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 104,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 96,150 nd a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.112,200.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Karachi
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Quetta
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Attock
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Multan
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 122,400
|PKR 1,540
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- MoFA organizes virtual capacity building training workshop ‘Twitter ...10:03 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
- Bill Gates arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit09:48 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan logs 2,870 new Covid infections, 40 deaths in past 24 hours09:28 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 February 202208:42 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
'Daadal' - Sonya Hussyn unveils the first look of her action film
06:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Ayesha Omar and Sachal Afzal set internet on fire with new photoshoot05:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Celebrities bid farewell to Bollywood's 'Disco Legend' Bappi Lahiri02:40 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- 'Mrs and Mr Shameem' - Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz's web-series ...04:05 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022