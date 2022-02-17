Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 February 2022
Web Desk
08:42 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 February 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 122,400 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 104,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 96,150 nd a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.112,200.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Karachi PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Islamabad PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Peshawar PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Quetta PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Sialkot PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Attock PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Gujranwala PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Jehlum PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Multan PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Bahawalpur PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Gujrat PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Nawabshah PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Chakwal PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Hyderabad PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Nowshehra PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Sargodha PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Faisalabad PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540
Mirpur PKR 122,400 PKR 1,540

