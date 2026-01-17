CSS 2025 Final Results coming in February; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) reportedly decided to announce final results of CSS 2025 in last week of February, sending excitement across aspirants’ community.

According to reliable sources, interviews for CSS 2025 are already 80% complete, and the final success rate is expected to be a mere 2.5%, leaving thousands of candidates on edge.

This means only one in forty candidates will qualify in the final list, making Central Superior Services CSS 2025, one of the toughest batches in recent history.

The commission decided to release final result in the last week of February this year, sparking frenzy among candidates. In CSS 2025, the success rate in the written exam was only 2.77%. The written results were announced on August 22, 2025.

This alarming success ratio intensified anxiety among candidates who have already endured months of preparation and uncertainty. The final week of February will now be remembered as the day thousands of dreams will either shatter or come true.