Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 17 June 2026

Per Tola Gold prices remained steady in Pakistan as the rate stood at Rs455,136 in the local market on Wednesday. The stability comes just a day after another major spike.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit New Price Gold Per Tola Rs455,136 Gold 10 Grams Rs389,60 Gold Per Ounce $4,327 Silver Per Tola Rs7,509

For 10-gram category, prices recorded no change, with new rate settling at Rs389,600. Internationally, gold prices also continued their relentless rise, gaining $108 per ounce to hit $4,327.

The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded no change in Pakistan, standing at Rs7,509 per tola.