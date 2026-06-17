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Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 17 June 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:15 am | Jun 17, 2026
Gold Nears Rs480000 Per Tola In Pakistan After Big Jump Check New Rates

Per Tola Gold prices remained steady in Pakistan as the rate stood at Rs455,136 in the local market on Wednesday. The stability comes just a day after another major spike.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit New Price
Gold Per Tola Rs455,136
Gold 10 Grams Rs389,60
Gold Per Ounce $4,327
Silver Per Tola Rs7,509

For 10-gram category, prices recorded no change, with new rate settling at Rs389,600. Internationally, gold prices also continued their relentless rise, gaining $108 per ounce to hit $4,327.

The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded no change in Pakistan, standing at Rs7,509 per tola.

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