Pakistan’s current account returns to surplus with $459 million in May 2026

KARACHI – The country’s current account recorded a surplus of $459 million in May 2026, marking a significant improvement compared to a deficit of $276 million in April 2026, according to official data.

The latest figures show a sharp reversal in external account performance, following mixed trends in earlier months.

The current account had previously recorded a deficit of $272 million in December 2025, followed by a surplus of $68 million in January 2026 and $231 million in February. It further improved to a surplus of $1,134 million in March before slipping back into a deficit in April.

The return to surplus in May reflects renewed stability in external sector balances after the temporary deterioration in the previous month.

Overall, the data indicates fluctuating but improving trends in the current account position over the reported period, with May showing a strong rebound into positive territory.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s information technology (IT) exports have reached a new record high, reflecting strong growth in the sector during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year.

According to official data, IT exports stood at $4.19 billion from July to May, marking a 20% increase compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. This represents an increase of $710 million year-on-year.

The steady rise in export earnings highlights the growing role of the IT industry in Pakistan’s overall export economy.