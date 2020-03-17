'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
12:04 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
NORWAY - Some big names from showbiz world have also fallen victim to coronavirus amidst growing cases of to pandemic across the globe. Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing bearded Tormund on 'Game of Thrones', is the latest star to test positive for the coronavirus.

Revealing the diagnosis in an Instagram post, Hivju said that he is currently self-quarantining with his family in Norway.

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.

The formidable character of the hit TV show wrote: "Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus."

He continued: "My (family) and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!"

