Pakistani hockey player Shahida Raza who died in Italy boat crash laid to rest in Quetta

QUETTA – Pakistan woman hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in a boat wreck off the coast of Italy last month, was laid to rest in her hometown Quetta on Friday.

Her funeral prayers were attended by government officials, colleagues, relatives and a large number of people from the city.

She tragically lost her life in the shipwreck while attempting to seek medical treatment for her three-year-old son. According to her sister, Saadia Raza, Shahida had called from the ship, which had departed from Turkey, to inform them that she was about to arrive in Italy and was looking forward to bringing her son for treatment.

However, the call abruptly ended, and they were unable to reach her again. The shipwreck claimed the lives of over 60 people, including Shahida, and was carrying passengers from Afghanistan, Somalia, Syria, Pakistan, Iraq, and Iran, all trying to cross illegally into Europe.

Her mortal were brought to the country on March 16. The body was transported from Italy to Karachi via Istanbul, Turkey.

The news of Shahida's untimely death shocked the entire nation, particularly the sports community, which had mourned the loss of a talented athlete who had dedicated her life to representing Pakistan at the national and international levels. Her death has once again highlighted the dangers and risks associated with illegal immigration and the lengths to which people are willing to go to seek a better life for themselves and their loved ones.