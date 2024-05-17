Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold saw a slight decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday after witnessing gains in previous two consecutive sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed that per tola gold price plunged by Rs600 to close at Rs245,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs514 to reach Rs201,048.

In international market, the precious commodity also registered downward trend as per ounce price decreased by $6 to settle at $2,384.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs1,600 to settle at Rs245,600. Similarly, the price of 10-gram went up by rs1,371 to close at Rs210,562.

